27 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tigo Customers to Enjoy Free Facebook Access

By Appolonia Uwanziga

Tigo Rwanda customers will now be able to access Facebook, a social networking site, for free after the firm unveiled a new data service, 'Facebook Flex'. Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, the Tigo Rwanda chief commercial officer said, 'Facebook Flex' allows Tigo customers to access Facebook for free, thanks to a recent deal signed between Tigo and Facebook to increase digital access for the over three million of its customers in Rwanda.

"Tigo believes in Internet For All. With Facebook Flex, more Rwandans will be able to enjoy Facebook because you don't need to have a smartphone or balance to enjoy the service," Agyapong said. "No matter where you live, as long as you are a Tigo data customer, you will be able to access your Facebook account."

How it works

The service is only available to Tigo Rwanda customers, and provides free access to Facebook either through the Facebook app on Android or via facebook.com on all data-capable devices on Tigo. Facebook Flex enables Tigo customers to control their data usage when using Facebook through a button that switches access between free and paid modes.

"We are enabling customers to make those very important connections everyday, all day at no cost," Agyapong said.

