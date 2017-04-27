Nigeria: Pharmaccess Partners NHEA to Curb Medical Tourism

As part of efforts to curb medical tourism and increase quality of healthcare delivery in the country, Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA 2017) has announced its partnership with PharmAccess Foundation Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, NHEA Project Coordinator, Dr. Shola Alabi, says, "we are very excited to welcome PharmAccess on board again this year after the support we received from them in NHEA 2016. Their commitment and steadfastness to improve healthcare in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized".

Alabi also reiterated that nominations for the 4th edition of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA 2017) was still on-going. Adding that stakeholders in the health sector should visit www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng to either make their nominations online or download the nomination form.

PharmAccess Nigeria Country Director, Mrs. Njide Ndili, spoke about their motivation for supporting the award. "This is our second year of partnership with NHEA to recognise excellence in healthcare quality. At PharmAccess Foundation, our objective is to facilitate innovation to improve access, efficiency in service delivery with continuous and sustained improvement in healthcare especially for the low-income communities in Africa and Nigeria in particular. NHEA presents one of those credible platforms to recognize and reward these objectives."

Winners of the various categories will be honoured on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. Nominations will close on May 26, 2017 before the commencement of online voting to enable the award jury select the winners of the various categories.

About 23 awards and recognitions will be presented at the ceremony. It is made up of three main categories;Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services and Biomedical Technology.

PharmAccess Foundation mobilizes public and private sector resources for the benefit of healthcare providers and patients through clinical standards and quality improvements, loans for healthcare providers, health insurance, mhealth innovations and operational research.

In this new arrangement, one of the award category has been named after the foundation - PharmAccess Innovative Healthcare Service Provider of the Year.

NHEA is organised by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.