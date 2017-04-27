Uganda: Survival Is for the Fittest Preemies At Gulu Hospital

As the heavens threaten to open up, a visibly depressed Sandra Piloya continues to wash her babies' clothes outside the neonatal unit, seemingly unbothered by the fickle weather.

She gave birth two days earlier, but Piloya, 20, from Acholi Bur in Pader district, can't think of anything but her sick twins sharing an incubator at Gulu regional referral hospital.

"I pray to God that my babies get well... I can't take this anymore, now that their father even abandoned them," Piloya says.

Piloya's twins have hypothermia, a medical condition where one's body temperature drops below the normal (37 degrees Celsius). Also, one of them has necrotizing enterocolitis (Nec), an illness affecting premature babies that destroys a baby's bowel.

Piloya is not alone. Eighteen-year-old Janet Alonyo's premature baby has hypothermia too, and is also sharing an incubator with another sick preemie since incubators are few. Alonyo had to wait three days for space in an incubator.

Because Gulu hospital only has five incubators, mothers often leave the neonatal unit with harrowing stories. Worse still, these Acholi mothers have to compete for five incubators with desperate counterparts from Lango, West Nile and parts of South Sudan.

Yet until 2016, the hospital had no incubators at all. The five incubators providing relative relief were donations from NGOs such as Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO). Government has not added any.

This, at the region's biggest medical facility serving more than eight districts. Every year, at least 200,000 (14 per cent) Ugandan babies are born prematurely, 31 per cent of them being responsible for Uganda's neonatal deaths, according to ministry of health statistics.

In 2012, the World Health Organization (WHO) ranked Uganda 13th out of 184 countries for having the highest number of premature births, and 11th for premature baby deaths.

WAITING, WAITING

Christine Akumu, the deputy in-charge at the Gulu hospital's neonatal unit, says the inadequate incubators impede service delivery to sick preemies, especially those with breathing problems.

"It is difficult to attend to a sick [premature] baby because you have to change its position, record its temperature, and feed it without inconveniencing the other [sharing the incubator]," she says. "Due to the high numbers - we get between three and seven premature births a day - mothers have to wait for free incubators as they use KMC (kangaroo method care)."

KMC allows the mother to regulates the baby's temperature through direct skin-to- skin contact. Although KMC is efficient in promoting weight gain, bonding, and thermo-regulating premature babies, it is difficult to care for babies with breathing problems without an incubator.

Incubators not only provide warmth and protection from infections from the outside environment, but also facilitate oxygenation. Medical conditions including respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) due to premature babies' underdeveloped lungs can be managed in incubators.

"When a baby's health improves, we move it out of an incubator to create space for other babies," Akumu says.

Babies born before 37 weeks, usually with a low birth weight of about 2,500 grams are classified as premature. They have breathing problems and are highly-susceptible to infections.

Evelyn Achen, an enrolled midwife, says the unit needs at least 10 incubators to ease their work. Figures show that between October 2016 and February 2017, some 138 premature babies were admitted at the Gulu hospital's neonatal unit.

One hates to imagine what happened before 2016 when the incubators were donated. Nathan Onyachi, the hospital director, admits they are going through a crisis.

"We will have an evaluation meeting where we shall discuss the cost implication of acquiring more machines as well as expanding the neonatal unit because it is too congested," Onyachi says.

He adds that since the end of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, the hospital has been focusing on "rebuilding one unit at a time" due to limited funds.

However, in a chat with The Observer, Gulu Municipality Woman MP Betty Aol Ochan faulted the hospital administration for not informing district leaders of the critical issues affecting the facility.

"If they keep quiet, how will leaders advocate for help?" wonders Ochan, also a member of Parliament's health committee.

The 2016 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey report indicates that most neonatal deaths in rural areas occur within the first 48 hours due to lack of prompt Post Natal Care (PNC).

And the ministry of health permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, admitted to the problem in Gulu, saying they were still at a planning level to procure more incubators and rehabilitate the facility.

"We are already in the final stages with our funders, [JICA]. When we are done, we will do the procurement to equip the neonatal unit," Atwine said.

POWER CUTS

As if the few incubators are not enough problems to worry the mothers, more trouble comes when power goes off and the machines inevitably shut down.

Gulu hospital's generator has been faulty since October last year.

Akumu says the few solar panels at the facility can only power lights. Last month Gulu district leaders protested power cuts after a premature baby died in an incubator that stopped working due to power outage. Between October 2016 and March 2017, at least 21 premature babies died at Gulu hospital.

Power distributor Umeme put the persistent power outages down to rampant bush burning, a farming practice that weakens electricity poles and brings them down when it rains.

NEW OXYGEN PLANT

Despite National Medical Stores (NMS) supplying three oxygen cylinders to the neonatal unit every month, Onyachi says it runs out within a few days.

To contain the problem, Shs 471m has been earmarked by the health ministry to set up an oxygen plant to ensure consistent supply to the facility.

"The procurement plan for this project was approved in March. I can't tell the exact date, but all I know is that work will start soon," Onyachi says.