Blantyre based Super League teams have to forget using Kamuzu Stadium as their home ground following The Football Association of Malawi announcement on Wednesday that it is not in good condition to host matches.

Out of the 14 stadium which FAM and Super League of Malawi visited they only certified 12 stadiums.

The following stadiums were recommended to host matches, Mzuzu Stadium, Chitowe Stadium, Nankhaka Stadium, Silver Stadium, Civo Stadium, Dedza Stadium, Bingu National Stadium, Balaka Stadium, Zomba Stadium, Chilomoni stadium, Mulanje Stadium and Kalulu Stadium.

FAM also made some recommendations on some of the stadiums.

For instance, it states that a proper follow-up be done on Karonga stadium to ascertain its availability and readiness for use in the 2017 season

Mzuzu stadium was also directed to seriously work on the pitch and fan welfare facilities, with Nankhaka stadium to work on fan welfare facilities.

Chitowe stadium was directed to construct additional toilets for the fan , while Silver stadium to seriously work on its pitch. The same applies to Civo Stadium, which was directed to work on the pitch.

Dedza stadium was recommended to seriously work on fan welfare facilities, while Balaka stadium to seriously work on fan sanitary facilities.

Zomba ground was also asked to work on additional fan sanitary facilities, while Mulanje stadium - to work on clearing stones within the premises of the stadium and work on access road and additional car parking.

For Chilomoni stadium, which is owned by FAM was recommended to work on fan sanitary facilities, perimeter fence and panels of the boundary fence, while for Kalulu stadium they have to work on fan sanitary facilities

Abandoned Kamuzu stadium has to be closed for maintenances on the pitch, fan sanitary conditions, tunnel, covered area & cordoned stands.

However, this development will affect mostly Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers because they really on the stadium for gate collections and they also use the stadium as their home ground.

With the absence of the stadium it means Bullets and Wanderers have to dig deeper into their pockets as their teams have to travel to Balaka, Kalulu or Lilongwe for big games.