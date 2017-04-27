Zimbabwean smartphone maker Gtel has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the X5.

The X5 -- the latest in string of high specs smartphone releases from the firm -- is a battery centric smartphone for power hungry users.

It comes with a powerful 4010mAh battery with dual charging chips for better heat dissipation and fast charge.

The smartphone features an elegant metallic uni body design with an attractive premium body with matte finish all over, with dimensions of 154.5*76.5*8.3mm, weighing only 182g.

Speaking during the official launch of the X5 in Bulawayo yesterday, Gtel CEO Chamunorwa Shumba said: "Zimbabwe will have the best smartphone ever with serious battery power and a powerful camera to take care of all your daily smartphone routines. We are really excited about the next flagship with serious battery power to last you days and a powerful selfie camera that will change the way humans relate to smartphones."

In testimony to the comments from the CEO, the X5 comes with a 5.5 Inch HD AMOLED display, with capacitive touchscreen designed to present the best clarity and definition to images.

The screen resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels with 267 PPI pixel density thus producing vividly bright and sharp pictures. Colour production, viewing angles and touch response is very good.

This smartphone also houses a feature rich 13 mega pixel rear camera with LED flash, autofocus and a 16 mega pixel selfie camera upfront. It enables users to take picturesque vivid photographs whether taken day or night. The camera interface is quite simple to operate enabling you to choose from different modes.

Gtel's X5 is operated by Android v7.0 Nougat running Amigo OS interface.

Nougat is the latest Android version, which provides new ways to control when and how you receive calls and messages. It offers a faster, smoother and more powerful computing experience.

There is improved hardware keyboard accessory support for multilingual emoji input, search key and improved App and system key chords.

This device is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core processor, giving the user high performance and speed without draining the battery, while enabling multiple application use simultaneously, surfing of the internet with shorter loading time and streaming of beautiful lag-free videos.

The Octa-Core processor improves performance and extends battery life. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB via Micro SD card.