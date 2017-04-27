27 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Freedom Movement and Political Parties to Hold Freedom Day Rally

Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp
Protesters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria (file photo).

The Freedom Movement and several political parties will hold a mass rally against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria on Thursday.

Freedom Day commemorates the country's first post-apartheid elections held in 1994.

This year signals 23 years of South Africa's democracy.

Freedom Movement spokesperson Catherine Constantinides said the UDM, Cope, African People's Socialist Party (APSP), DA, FEDUSA, OUTA and the UDF would participate in the rally.

Personal assistant to late former President Nelson Mandela Zelda le Grange was also expected to attend the rally.

The rally will commence at the Caledonian Stadium, Pretoria at 10:00.

South Africa

