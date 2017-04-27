26 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru Spends Night in Custody Over Nomination Fracas

Photo: Capital FM
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Jubilee candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial race.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Jubilee Candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial race Bishop Margaret Wanjiru will spend the night at the Pangani Police Station after she was arrested for causing violence at City Park polling station.

Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome says Wanjiru stormed the centre together with her supporters and destroyed ballot papers which had already been cast during Wednesday's nomination.

Koome said the former legislator will be charged in court with incitement to violence charges.

"She was arrested after causing violence," Koome told Capital FM News of the 5.30pm incident.

