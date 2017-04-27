Last year, Ngezi Platinum grabbed a last-minute goal to scrap a point against CAPS United and yesterday Kelvin Bulaji grabbed a controversial dramatic equaliser, way after the elapse of the indicated time added on, to deny the champions a win at Baobab yesterday.

Bulaji broke the hearts of his former paymasters when he headed home with the last piece of action in a match that spilled into the eighth minute of time added on when the match officials had only indicated three minutes. The champions also claim the ball didn't cross the line.

Ngezi Platinum remained on top of the log standings with 10 points from five starts while Makepekepe retreated one place into eighth position with six points from four outings. The Green Machine appeared on course for victory after goals by Tafadzwa Rusike and Abbas Amidu who was playing as the main forward. But, just when it seemed like they had won the game, the hosts fought back.

Makepekepe skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi was disappointed with the draw.

"We managed to get a point away from home but to me it was so disappointing, we needed maximum points in this game and we had done everything for it.

"This was a game that we should have won but they managed to come back into it. It's unfortunate, I think we sat back a little and they pounced on us," said Zvirekwi. Ngezi Platinum skipper Liberty Chakoroma was relieved by the fightback.

"I think we played a good game, we dominated the match but we conceded silly goals. It was lack of concentration but I am happy with the way we fought back.

"These guys worked very hard and I was surprised by the commitment because it is usually difficult to come back against such opponents as CAPS United," said Chakoroma.

Teams

CAPS Utd: E. Sibanda, H. Zvirekwi, R. Pfumbidzai, C. Mudzambwa (V. Musarurwa), D. Dauda, D. Chafa, P. Bhamusi, M. Muchenje, A. Amidu, T. Rusike (C. Kamhapa), R. Chitiyo

Ngezi Platinum: N. Chadya, Q. Amini, B. Madzokere, T. Dzvukamanja, W. Mukanga, L. Chakoroma, D. Mukandi, K. Murera, T. Mchisa, C. Augutso, G. Murwira.

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2 CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2 Who said lightning doesn't strike twice?