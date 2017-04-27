27 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Tnm Donates K1mil to Mzuzu Cycling Club

Malawi's integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has made a donation of over K1 million to Mzuzu Cycling Club to assist the group during this year's Tour De Dwangwa Cycling race.

Making the announcement, TNM's Senior Manager (Public Relations) Akossa Mphepo said the pioneer mobile phone company felt obliged to contribute K1 million towards club's annual budget for various competitions and operational costs.

"TNM is passionate on developing sport, among other things because we believe that healthy citizens help promote the socio-economic development of the county," said Mphepo.

Mphepo said TNM partnership with the club dates back in 2015 where the company donated K1.2 million worth of cycling kits to Mzuzu Cycling Club for Tour de Dwangwa competition.

"Over the year, the club has produced vibrant cyclists at both local and international level that have competed and won different medals for the country and as TNM we are proud to be associated with this success," she said.

Mzuzu Cycling Club was launched in September 2010 and works to promote cyclists at national and international level and helps encourage youths to live a healthy life through cycling, creating unity and friendship and engaging into charity works.

Currently the club has a membership of 35 people which include 25 men and 11 females.

