26 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Throws Out Kyadondo East MP

The Court of Appeal has upheld the High court judgment nullifying the election of Apollo Kantinti as the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament.

The three Court of Appeal judges; Richard Buteera, Cheborion Balishaki and Paul Mugamba concurred with the earlier judgment of Justice Henry Kaweesa, saying the elections didn't comply with electoral laws, which substantially affected the final results.

They ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct by elections for the constituency.

The judgment followed an application filed by Sitenda Sebalu, the former NRM candidate challenging the decision by Wakiso district registrar, Sarah Bukirwa and the Electoral Commission to declare Katinti winner despite the irregularities that marred the election.

In his application, Sebalu argued that results from seven polling stations were excluded from the final tally. He also argued that there were errors in tallying results from some areas like Kabubu polling station, which affected his chance of winning the elections.

While reading the judgment this afternoon, Didas Muhumuza, the Court of Appeal assistant registrar noted that "After a careful re-evaluation of the evidence on record, the judges have also come to a conclusion that it was not clear on who won the Kyadondo East constituency election since results from 9 polling stations were not included in the final tally."

The justices also ordered Kantinti to pay costs of the suite.

