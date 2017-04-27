Kenya: Five People Killed in Malili Crash

Five people died Thursday morning after a mini bus collided head on with a lorry near Malili shopping centre on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Among those killed was the driver of the minibus christened Jasho Dreams that plies Nairobi and Kambu shopping centre in Makueni County.

Ten other people were injured and are admitted to different hospitals in Machakos.

"The matatu was heading towards Nairobi and it was attempting to overtake another vehicle," Mukaa OCPD Zacharia Bitok told Nation on phone.

Bodies of the victims were taken to Machakos Hospital mortuary.

The incident happened barely two days after 25 people were killed in a crash involving a bus and a tanker at Kambu shopping centre in Mtito-Andei, Makueni County, early Tuesday.

The bus driver was overtaking at Kalulu bridge. On seeing the oncoming tanker, he tried to return to his lane but crashed into the truck and rolled, police said.