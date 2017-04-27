Uganda: Burning Bibles Is Dangerous Ignorance

Photo: The Observer

A picture circulating on social media showing the Bibles being burnt.

opinion

A pastor in Kampala [the pastor has since been identified as Aloysius Bugingo] reportedly burnt Bibles in the backyard of his church, because they have the words "Holy Ghost" and lack certain verses.

I have also come across some die-hard followers of his who have tried to convince me that "ghosts" cannot be holy.

As an apostle, it is my duty to lay down accurate doctrine and correct pastors who may be going out of line. First of all, the Bible that contains the term "Holy Ghost" is the King James Version that was translated from the original Greek Textus Receptus (TR) in 1611.

The Bibles that have missing verses are the ones translated from the minority, corrupted Greek text and these include every other version out there, including NIV, Amplified, Good News Bible, New Jerusalem Bible (Roman Catholic), New World Translation (Jehovah's Witness), etc.

A true Bible scholar will recognize that if you encompass the TR and Minority text Bibles, there is no other English translation out there, since these are the only source texts for all the New Testament translations out there.

Personally, I only use Bibles derived from the original TR Greek text from Antioch for a number of reasons. It is also surprising that a pastor who preaches in a local dialect [Luganda] will go out of his way to rubbish and burn every English Bible available on the face of the earth.

This is why I believe mentorship is important before any pastor is released into ministry.

Understanding the "Holy Ghost"

Now we come to the issue of the "Holy Ghost". In the King James Version (KJV) Bible, which is the most accurate English translation, the term "Holy Ghost" occurs 89 times and this is exclusively in the New Testament.

The very first occurrence of this word is in Matthew 1:18: "Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the HOLY GHOST".

Our New Testament was originally written in Greek and the words translated as "Holy Ghost" are "hagios pneuma". The Greek word "pneuma" is also translated in the KJV as spirit, wind and life.

I am well aware that the contention is not about the Greek word "pneuma", but about its English translation as ghost. In Noah Webster's 1828 Dictionary of American English, the meaning of the word ghost is: "spirit; the soul of man" and goes ahead to add: "The Holy Ghost, is the third person in the adorable Trinity."

Thus according to the dictionary there is no difference between Holy Ghost and Holy Spirit. The word ghost is derived from an archaic Old English word "gast" and is akin to the German word "Geist" which means spirit.

The word ghost has been in use in the English language from before the 12th century. This is a word that has been in use for more than 800 years and someone who has not even done a master's degree in the etymology of the English language boldly rises up to claim that the only meaning of the word ghost is a demon or evil spirit.

Have you studied all the uses of the word throughout its 800 years of existence before jumping to conclusions?

That is why I believe that ignorance is dangerous. The Bible even goes ahead to warn that God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. The English language has undergone transmutation from its peak in the 1600s. The language has not improved, but has instead deteriorated.

Many words from other languages have been incorporated over time. The godly team of Bible translators commissioned by King James VI of England undertook their translation task in 1611 at the peak of the power of the English language.

That is why books by authors like Shakespeare who wrote in the same time period are used by English language students at all levels. I have always loved archaic English because it possesses a rhythm and style that is hard to match with our modern English.

Examples of words that have changed meaning in the past 400 years are "bowels" that meant heart in archaic English, but now means intestines. In 1 Samuel 9:9 the Bible says, "Beforetime in Israel, when a man went to enquire of God, thus he spake, Come, and let us go to the seer: (for he that is now called a prophet was beforetime called a seer.)"

This scripture explains that the modern word is Prophet and the archaic word is Seer, but does not replace one with the other. When you come across a word that you consider archaic as you read the trusted King James Version, simply refer to a dictionary, a King James Concordance or to the margin of your study Bible to see the modern meaning of the word and then proceed, instead of trying to alter or burn the archaic words.

The Corrupted Versions

When you take a look at the diluted (dynamically translated) versions such as the New International Version, Revised Version, New American Standard Bible, Good News, etc, you will discover that whole verses have been plucked out.

These missing verses include Matthew 17:21, Matthew 18:11, Matthew 23:14, Mark 9:44, Mark 11:26, Luke 17:36, John 5:4 and Acts 8:37. The reason why this occurs is because the minority Greek manuscripts from which these modern New Age versions are translated were corrupted over the centuries by heretics like Origen (Egypt), Westcott (England) and Hort (England).

In another publication of mine titled Exposing The Satanic Bible Versions, I go ahead to elaborate the reason why Satan led these heretics to tamper with these scriptures and the foundational Bible truths attacked by their subtraction.

I believe that if I am to have and use any Bible, it should be the original and complete Word of God, and not a counterfeit. That is why ever since I got this knowledge about Bible translations, I have stuck squarely to the KJV.

I would likewise encourage every believer interested in spiritual growth to stick to the KJV with all its "thees", "thous" and "Holy Ghost" instead of falling for a diluted counterfeit.

I have a vision of restructuring all the Bible translation committees worldwide including those in local dialects such as Luganda, etc, by having them use the original Greek TR text instead of the demonically corrupted Minority Text. I will also set up a fund that will replace every New Age version in the hands of God's children with a KJV Bible.

However, if you really insist that KJV is not your pick, then I would advise you to stick to its derivatives including the Modern King James Bible, KJV 2000, King James 21st Century Version or King James Bible Clarified NT (KJC).

Other than that you will be in the league of those who aid and abet the corruption of God's word. Revelation 22:18-19 says: "For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book. And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book."

While the Bible-burning pastor may have a point concerning the occultic New World Order influenced versions, he is way off track and into heresy in regards to the Holy Ghost and the authentic King James Version. Let us learn to study so that we are not put to shame by our ignorance.

If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.

The author is the founder and general overseer of Worldwide Apostolic Church, Bugolobi and chairman, Edifire Ministries.