Uganda: Wise Thinking Delivered Cost-Effective Dream Wedding for Semakulas

Impossible deadlines, family drama and swelling budgets are often enough stress to make a couple want to simply elope and get done with it.

It is why Patrick Luyima Semakula and Brendah Nakanjako had to think strategically. Being Seventh Day Adventits, they planned their wedding day on April 9 during the Lenten season to avoid peak wedding season stress and also save money.

Semakula, a banker with DFCU, said during lent, wedding venues and service providers are cheaper compared to other months where there are many parties in town.

So, they had a wide choice for the perfect venue, photography, the bride's dream gown and finalizing a guest's list in a short period.

"Haah, this has been quite a short time for preparation. We are Seventh Day Adventists and everybody was wondering why we are wedding during lent, but for us we discovered that there is not much work for service providers; so, we had to take that advantage," he said.

The couple were wedded at Bbunga SDA Central church by Pastor David Ssemwogerere and later hosted their guests at Seascallop restaurant in Kamwokya for a reception.

HOW THEY MET

"I met Nakanjako at a church-related activity, but at first I hesitated thinking that she was Kenyan; later I discovered that she was Ugandan," he said.

"We took time [dating]. And during this period we had many challenges that included family disagreements, but later all that was resolved."

Semakula said the couple prayed together and remained focused on their goal until God answered their prayers and gave them their dream wedding.

"Nakanjako is a very strong and committed Christian who loves God and that really moves me to say I have got the right companion and I promise to always be there for her," he said.