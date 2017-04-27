Photo: Mwangi Ndirangu/Nation

Voters at five polling centres in Laikipia East burnt ballot papers on April 21, 2017 to protest against insufficient polling materials for Jubilee primaries.

Allies of President Kenyatta and Nasa co-principal Raila Odinga have been voted out by a seemingly decisive public in the Jubilee and ODM nominations which have been marked with violence, chaos and confusion.

In Kiambu, voters overwhelmingly voted out Governor William Kabogo in favour of Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu.

Six MPs were also kicked out in the Jubilee Party nominations in President Kenyatta's backyard.

Among the MPs kicked out was Kiambu Woman Rep Anna Nyokabi, a relative of President Kenyatta, who lost by a huge margin to radio journalist Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Ms Wamuchomba garnered 374,306 votes to Ms Nyokabi's measly 26,768 votes.

Ruiru MP Esther Gathogo lost to businessman N'gan'ga Kin'gara while Limuru's John Kiragu lost the ticket to former MP Peter Mwathi.

ACTIVE PARTICIPANT

MP Njoroge Baiya, an active participant in the National Assembly debates, lost to newcomer Kago Wa Lydia.

In Nyanza, Mr Odinga's allies were easily beaten in the ODM nominations by newcomers.

Those kicked out are Mr Odinga's elder brother Oburu Oginga (Nominated), Jakoyo Midiwo (Gem) and Nicholas Gumbo, who was seeking the Siaya governor seat.

Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo in Seme, Kisumu on March 17, 2017. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Others are MPs Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Augustino Neto (Ndhiwa), George Oner (Rangwe), Omondi Muluan (Alego-Usonga) and former aide of Mr Odinga, Caroli Omondi.

In Nyanza, where clinching the ODM ticket almost guarantees one a win in the general election, the leaders are likely to face an uphill task retaining their seats should they chose to vie as independent candidates.

At the same time, Deputy President William Ruto, who was busy at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani signing off nomination certificates, watched as his allies were shown the door in the Jubilee nominations in his Rift Valley backyard.

TALLAM FLOORED

His deputy communication secretary Emmanuel Tallam was floored in the Nandi Hills contest by outspoken MP Alfred Keter, considered a rebel in the Jubilee Party. Mr Keter garnered 19,734 votes against Mr Tallam's 5,620.

National Assembly Legal Affairs chairman Samuel Chepkonga, another close ally of the DP, lost in the Jubilee nominations for Ainabkoi constituency to Mr William Chepkut, an aide of former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott. Mr Chepkut got 13,685 votes against Mr Chepkonga's 13,556.

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo (centre) and the county's Woman Representative Anna Nyokabi Gatheca. The two lost during the April 25 Jubilee primaries. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui, who was said to have been fronted by the DP to topple Governor Alex Tolgos, was trounced by the incumbent.

He came a distant second in the Monday primaries. Mr Tolgos won with 63,645 votes against the MP's 34,666.

In Uasin Gishu, Mr Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, was headed to a defeat on Wednesday after failing to get enough votes to topple Governor Jackson Mandago.

UNASSAILABLE LEAD

Although he denied being fronted by the DP, Mr Kiprop is said to be a close friend of Mr Ruto.

By last evening, with only one constituency remaining, Mr Mandago enjoyed an unassailable lead of 103,961 votes against Mr Kiprop's 68,833.

Former Judiciary chief registrar Gladys Shollei clinched the Jubilee ticket for Woman Rep.

In Kapseret, current MP Oscar Sudi managed to shrug off a challenge by newcomer Steve Kewa, who was said to have ben fronted by the DP.

In Kitui, Wiper chairman David Musila, an ally of Nasa-co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, lost his bid to clinch the ticket for the governor's seat.

Senator Musila lost to Governor Julius Malombe, who garnered 88,382 votes while Mr Musila got 74,308 in the contest in which tallying of votes took more than 50 hours to conclude as the candidates disagreed on the results.

Reports by Eric Wainaina, Justus Ochieng, Kitavi Mutua and Jeremiah Kiplang'at