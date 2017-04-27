Uganda: Mulago's Ultra-Modern Women's Hospital to Be Ready This July

Although Mulago Specialised Maternal and Neonatal Health Care Unit (MSMNHCU) looks like a lot still has to be done, its workers from Joadah Consult Ltd say 78 per cent of the work has been done and it is expected to be complete by June 8.

Once complete, it will be one of Africa's biggest specialized women's hospital.

"The construction work will be complete by June 8. And by end of July, the hospital will be fully complete with all medical equipment - beds, CT scan, furniture and other office partitioning - fixed," Mulago hospital spokesperson Enock Kusasira told The Observer during a recent visit to the ultra-modern facility.

According to Simon Kasito, the architect at Joadah Consult Ltd, what is mainly remaining in the construction is completing electricity wiring, plumbing, painting, polishing the floor and fixing lifts and doors.

"We are working hard, to complete the work in time which also includes finishing the parking areas and landscaping where patients and visitors will relax from," he said.

Kusasira said, the construction of the hospital which started on June 9, 2015 by Arab Contractors has been supported by the Islamic Development Bank and the government at the cost of $33.3m (about Shs 100bn) including fixing medical equipment.

He says the 320-bed hospital will have about 300 midwives and at least 50 specialised doctors working on women health issues.

How different is this hospital?

Kusasira says the hospital will be mainly working on maternal health referrals, but not normal deliveries to avoid congestion as well as reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

"People with normal deliveries will go to other hospitals. It will be working on special cases of uro-gynaecology and gynaecology such as complicated fistula which requires surgery, cervical, vulva and breast cancer, and other complications [in reproductive health]," he said.

Kusasira says the hospital will be working on assisted reproductive health technologies such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), specialised deliveries of women with multiple births and laparoscopy or computerized surgeries with minimal incisions.

"With IVF services, people will have chance to [freeze their eggs] or sperms, which they can use after years or after their death to get babies," he said.

He says the hospital work has been done under good supervision and so far, they have not got any report about shoddy work. According to Kasito, the hospital aims at achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through reduction of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality, which will ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages.

"It will improve maternal and neonatal health care service delivery at Mulago hospital through improvement of infrastructure, supply of equipment and training of personnel and decongest the hospital by focusing on provision of tertiary and specialized services," Kasito said.

Services to be offered

The hospital will have 10 levels with a helipad at the rooftop, although it is not yet approved by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), according to Kasito. He says once approved, air ambulances will be able to directly deliver patients to the facility, faster.

Level 1 will have the main entrance, emergency gynaecology services, banking and telecom centres and an outpatient assessment centre.

Level 2 will also have outpatient services such as postnatal clinics, genaecology services, family planning, pharmacies, a blood bank, laboratories, Central Sterilizing Storage Department (CSSD) and amortuary.

Level 3 hosts the administration offices and lecturerooms, a library, video conference room, IVF center and wards.

Level 4 will have six operating theatres, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for premature babies, High Dependency Unit (HDU) for mothers with specialized cases, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a kangaroo mother care club.

Level 5 is for high-risk mothers with specialised cases. It will have a general maternity ward, four labour suites and two theatres for mothers in need of a C-section birth.

Level 6 will cater for complicated cases of gynaecology, a high-risk maternal and postnatal ward, and a staff canteen.

Level 7 is for private patients with 45 rooms, where each room has two beds. It has a terrace where patients and visitors sit for luxury.

Level 8 has a presidential suite and VIP suites. It also has four delivery suites, two operating theatres, TV room, waiting room, kitchen and an open terrace.

Level 9 is a service area for storing water tanks, among other amenities.

Level 10 is for communication equipment including telecom masts and a helipad at the rooftop.