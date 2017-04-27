South Africa: Eskom Granted More Time to Reconsider Molefe's Pension Pay-Out

Pretoria — Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has granted the Eskom board more time to resolve through a mutually beneficial consultation process a pension pay-out to its former Group Chief Executive, Brian Molefe.

"The board has asked for more time to finalise their internal process and in the interest of fairness, I have acceded to it," Minister Brown said.

Minister Brown on Sunday declined the board's proposal and urged the board to urgently engage Molefe. The board had to forward an appropriate pension proposal within seven days to the Minister.

"The [board] chairperson, Dr Ben Ngubane, approached me this week and he indicated that the process has started. However, he requested an extension, which I have granted," Minister Brown said.