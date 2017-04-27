26 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom Granted More Time to Reconsider Molefe's Pension Pay-Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has granted the Eskom board more time to resolve through a mutually beneficial consultation process a pension pay-out to its former Group Chief Executive, Brian Molefe.

"The board has asked for more time to finalise their internal process and in the interest of fairness, I have acceded to it," Minister Brown said.

Minister Brown on Sunday declined the board's proposal and urged the board to urgently engage Molefe. The board had to forward an appropriate pension proposal within seven days to the Minister.

"The [board] chairperson, Dr Ben Ngubane, approached me this week and he indicated that the process has started. However, he requested an extension, which I have granted," Minister Brown said.

South Africa

Govt Speaks On South African Police Minister Mbalula Utterances

Government yesterday urged South Africa to follow diplomatic channels if there were issues that need attention, saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.