A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer who forced his wife to eat his faeces after their relationship turned sour has been dragged before Mutare magistrate courts facing physical abuse charges.

Machisi Jani, 30, who is stationed at 3 Infantry Brigade headquarters, appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

Asked why he committed the offence, Machisi begged for leniency saying he failed to control his temper after a misunderstanding.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on April 11 at around 0800hrs, Jani and wife Sheila Mudzimiri, 25, had a dispute at their matrimonial home.

This was after Mudzimiri told Jani that she was no longer interested in their relationship and wanted to terminate it.

Jani reportedly got angry and started assaulting Mudzimiri all the body with fists, in addition to biting her once on the right hand.

Court heard that the suspect grabbed his wife by the neck and tried to force her out of the house.

As if it's not enough, Jani took faeces from his bottom using his hand and forced them into Mudzimiri's mouth.

Mudzimiri reported the matter to police leading to Jani's arrest.