26 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SUNfarming Technology Spells Good News for Food Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has commended a farming project, which harnesses the power of the sun to grow vegetables.

The Minister visited the SUNfarming project, situated at the North West University in Potchefstroom, on Tuesday.

The solar powered vegetable growing project was born from a partnership between SUNfarming and the University of Potchefstroom in 2013, establishing the first Solar Training Centre in South Africa. The centre has trained over 450 people since 2013, providing skills on solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.

The project began production in June 2016, producing tomatoes, spinach, cauliflower and other herbs. No soil is required to grow vegetables in the project's tunnels and water productivity is increased through drip irrigation.

The project has three tunnels, with six young women trained per tunnel. Solar tunnel production has much higher yields compared to conventional farming.

"The project provides an opportunity to grow affordable and nutritious food in local municipalities. This is an opportunity to effectively address household food and nutrition insecurity.

"This is innovative technology for agriculture and we want to see this replicated in other parts of the country, as it effectively deals with the issue of climate change and the scarcity of water and land," said Minister Zokwana.

Buni Maretlwa, one of the workers at SUNfarming, said she was excited to have been in the first group of people who were trained in this project.

"We are no longer planting our vegetables using the soil, but coco fibre. Our system of farming saves water. Our vegetable pots are irrigated on time and we produce fresh vegetables," said Maretlwa.

Professor Fika Janse van Rensburg, the University of the North West Potchefstroom Campus Rector, said the North West province is blessed with a lot of sunshine, and all that was needed was creative, innovative minds to come up with great initiatives to make use of the sunlight in order to increase agricultural production.

"Sun farming is good for our future... In Potchefstroom, we have more agriculture land that must be utilised."

Tlokwe Mayor Kgotso Khumalo was pleased with the potential sun farming presents.

"I am excited about the project and the potential it has for our municipality. I want to pledge our full support to this project."

South Africa

Freedom Movement and Political Parties to Hold Freedom Day Rally

The Freedom Movement and several political parties will hold a mass rally against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.