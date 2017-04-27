Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Sent Back to Luzira Until May 10

Photo: The Observer

Social Activist Stella Nyanzi in the dock.

The controversial Makerere research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi will remain on remand until May 10 to know the fate of her bail application.

This follows a decision by High court judge Elizabeth Kabanda to refer Nyanzi to Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court to determine the application seeking to establish her mental status.

She was ruling on an application by Nyanzi to High court to review her bail application, which wasn't handled by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, James Mawanda Ereemye. She also asked court to nullify the order by the Magistrate's court to have her mental status checked.

In her ruling this afternoon, Justice Kabanda said High court will hear the bail application after knowing the outcome of the application on Nyanzi's mental health status, which can only be heard by the Magistrate's court. She said the State can can seek to exam the mental status of anyone - accused or not, and that the Magistrate's court has the powers to entertain such an application.

She therefore directed Ereemye to dispose off expeditiously the application before his court. Justice Kabanda however faulted the Magistrate's court for not having given Nyanzi her right to apply for bail.

Dr Nyanzi is battling two counts of cyber harassment and offensive communication contrary to the Computer Misuse Act. She was also charged with using the internet to disturb the peace and right to privacy of the president.

Prosecution alleges that Stella Nyanzi used her social media pages to refer to President Yoweri Museveni as "a pair of buttocks."

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying she always writes 'metaphorically' to deliver messages to 'those in power'.

On learning that she was to spend at least another two weeks in prison, Nyanzi let her frustration out, bellowing out insults and obscenities to the State, President Museveni, Justice Kabanda, First Lady Janet Museveni.