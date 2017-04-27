South Africa: First Things First - Know Your Status

Pretoria — Students on campuses throughout the Western Cape are now able to do HIV testing, receive counselling and education, thanks to the 2017 First Things First campaign.

The campaign, which was launched on Tuesday by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana at Boland College, will also provide for screening for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and Tuberculosis (TB).

"The future prosperity of our country depends on the students in our higher education institutions. They are our future leaders. It is critical that we equip them with the knowledge and skills to remain HIV negative and healthy," said Deputy Minister Manana.

"First Things First has enjoyed great success in this area and I am pleased to launch the 2017 campaign," he said.

First Things First is an initiative by the Higher Education and Training HIV/Aids Programme (HEAIDS). Now in its seventh year, First Things First has tested nearly 500 000 students for HIV and screened a similar number for TB and STIs.

"In 2016 alone, we provided testing and counselling for more than 160 000 students throughout South Africa's 429 higher education campuses," said Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, Director of HEAIDS.

"Our vision is to have zero new HIV and TB infections in our higher education institutions. First Things First forms a key part of that vision."

Dr Ahluwalia highlighted the importance of extending testing services to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

"TVET colleges often lack adequate facilities and resources for testing and counselling students."

A study of TVET colleges in 2014 found that more than a quarter of students surveyed only used condoms if requested to do so by their sexual partners.

More than a third of students felt that they could not ask their partners to get tested for STIs without being accused of infidelity.

Given that women aged 15 to 24 are nearly twice as likely to become infected with HIV, compared to any other age and gender group, changing norms around testing is vital to reducing the spread of the pandemic.

In addition to HIV, STI and TB services, First Things First offers screening, treatment and support for a wide range of general health issues including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular health and cancer.

The campaign also provides family planning, dual contraception, reproductive and maternal health services to students in need.

"The data shows us that a holistic approach to HIV prevention is far more effective than addressing any single factor alone.

"This is why we are committed to reaching all two million young people in our higher education institutions with First Things First," said Dr Ahluwalia.

Deputy Minister Manana said the First Things First programme reminds people that they have one responsibility above all others: to look after themselves.

"The higher education and training sector is in a unique position to lead a movement against HIV and to create champions who can carry the message into their communities. Together, we can defeat the HIV pandemic," he said.