26 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shot in the Arm for Journalists to Cover Climate Change

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Natural Resources Forum (TNRF) in partnership with ministry of Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) under the President's Office has pledged to support journalists with intention of majoring in reporting climate change.

Decentralised Climate Finance Projects (DCFP) project coordinator in the PORALG office Mr Sanford Kway, has said on Wednesday after a training for journalists that the government, in collaboration with other partners, will continue supporting journalists interested to reporting climate change.

"Currently TNRF is in discussion with the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) to see how to support and give awards to journalists who would be reporting serious climate change stories," he said.

In view of this, he added that currently there were a lot climate change story ideas but journalist fail to identify their potentiality so as to come up with evidence based stories on climate change.

The training brought together journalists from various media houses and focused to build capacity to journalists on climate change reporting.

