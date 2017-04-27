Nigeria: Immunisation - Under-Five Mortality Rate Decreases By 85 Percent - Unicef

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said under five deaths linked to Vaccine preventable diseases has decreased by 85% globally in the past 15 years.

The Children centred organisation which emerged top in Immunization Vaccine procurement after securing 2.5 billion doses to nearly 100 countries in 2016 disclosed that Nigeria was the most beneficiary of the vaccines out of three polio endemic countries.

Recall that Nigeria had experienced a polio re-emergence in 2016, which had attracted huge support from the UNICEF and other partners.

A press release by the organisation reads in part, " Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the three remaining polio endemic countries each received more doses of vaccines than any other country with almost 450 million doses of vaccines procured to children in Nigeria, 395 million in Pakistan and over 150 million in Afghanistan. UNICEF is the lead procurement agency for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative."

"Between 2000 and 2015, under five deaths due to measles declined by 85 per cent and those due to neonatal tetanus by 83 per cent. A proportion of the 47 per cent reduction in pneumonia deaths and 57 per cent reduction in diarrhea deaths in this time is also attributed to vaccines," it reads.

UNICEF however urged that attention also be focused on poor Urban communities and rural areas where majority of the under five deaths is recorded due to the poor standard of living.

It further noted that the progress notwithstanding, about 19.4 million children do not get vaccinated around the world due to insurgent activities around their communities and partly due to weak health systems, poverty and social inequalities, which translates to 1 in 5 children under five still not reached with life saving vaccines.

"Since 1990, immunization has been a major reason for the substantial drop in child mortality but despite this progress, 1.5 million children still die from vaccine preventable diseases every year.

"By 2030, an estimated 1 in 4 people will live in urban poor communities, mainly in Africa and Asia, meaning the focus and investment of immunization services must be tailored to the specific needs of these communities and children," UNICEF said.