Sudan: Beleaguered Sudanese Refugees in CAR Appeal to UNHCR for Relief

Bambare — Sudanese refugees at camp Bambare in the Central African Republic have appealed to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to move them to a more secure location, as they suffer constant attacks from both militiamen and civilians.

Ahmed Yagoub, a teacher at the camp's basic school, told Radio Dabanga that the 1,716 refugees of the camp are suffering from insecurity because the militias destroy their small farms and steal their property, while the civilians attack them when they go out to the market.

He said that the national security authorities in the Central African Republic can take no action against this. He added that the United Nations forces stationed in the region are small and cannot provide protection.

He called on the UNHCR to seek to turn them into a safer country.

He described the humanitarian situation of the Sudanese refugees in CAR as very difficult as the refugees of the camp suffer from severe food shortages.

Education

The camp has a one basic school with a French curriculum taught in French, besides 121 students in the middle and secondary school.

The basic school at the camp has 735 pupils who have been educated in the French curriculum because there has been no Sudanese curriculum since 2012.

He explained that this school has about 20 teachers, six of them are Sudanese teaching in Arabic and the others in French.

He added that they suffer from a lack of teachers and called for the need to return the Sudanese curriculum by providing books, teachers and educational aids of chairs and stationery.