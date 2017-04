El Obeid — Commercial transport has largely ground to a halt in the North Kordofan capital of El Obeid, as a week of decreasing fuel supplies begins to bite.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the vehicles are standing idle. A litre of petrol costs SDG50 ($7,50) on the black market, if you can get it at all.

The head of the union of business owners in the state, Malik El Shaikh, has attributed the crisis to the non-arrival of fuel supplies from Khartoum.