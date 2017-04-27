Blantyre — The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has reacted on the formation of sex workers associations in different districts in the country.

This comes following reports that Thyolo Sex Workers Association elected new leadership during elections that were held recently at Luchenza Community Hall in Thyolo district.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Judiciary Spokesperson, Mlenga Mvula said the practice of prostitution is illegal in the country.

"Prostitution is illegal in Malawi and the law says that living on the proceeds of prostitution is an offence punishable by law," said Mvula.

According to Section 145(1)(a,b), anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution; or in any public place persistently solicits or importunes for immoral purposes, shall be guilty of misdemeanor.

Thyolo District Council AIDS Coordinator, Davis Kavalo said of late the Council has been working with sex works as one way of fighting the spread of the virus and was optimistic that the leadership will continue helping to address HIV issues. He was optimistic that the leadership will continue helping to address HIV issues and the association gets its funding from National Aids Commission (NAC).

Moreover, Section 147(1)(a) also states that any person who owns, controls, manages, supervises or otherwise keeps, alone or in association with another person, a house or business for prostitution; shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.