Sudan: VP Briefed On Arrangement for Establishment of Wadi Ahawar Agricultural Project

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman was briefed, Wednesday, on the arrangements for establishment of Wadi Alhawad Agricultural Project in Nahr El-Neil State.
Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Chairman of the Committee for the Development Project of Wadi Alhawar Ahmed Saad Omer said following his meeting with Hassabo, at the Republican Palace, that the VP has pledged to complete the legal and constitutional procedures for the starting the project in the near future.