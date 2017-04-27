Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets U.S. Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed, reviewed, Wednesday, with the US Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Paul Stephen means for supporting peace in Sudan and the efforts exerted by the African Union High level Mechanism, led by Mbeki, concerning peace process in the country.

The US diplomat in press statements appreciated efforts being exerted for maintaining peace and stability and the improvement of provision of humanitarian assistances to the affected areas as a result of the Sudan-US dialogue.

He pointed out that the meeting also, discussed strengthening of human rights and liberties in the country which, he said, will contribute to pushing forward the relations between the two countries, affirming his country's desire to work with the government of Sudan in these issues.