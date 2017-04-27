26 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud and Representative of U.S. Envoy Discuss Peace Process

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, received Wednesday representative of the American envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Paul Steven, and discussed means of resuming the comprehensive peace efforts and the efforts of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel regarding the peace process in the country

In a press statement after the meeting, the representative of the US envoy has appreciated the situation of peace and stability in Sudan and remarkable progress achieved in the delivery of humanitarian aid at affected areas thanks.

He said that the meeting also tackled the situation of human rights.

He referred to the desire of the United State for joint action with the government of Sudan in the fields of human rights and freedoms.

