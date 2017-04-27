Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On Provision of Water in West Kordufan State

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman chaired a meeting in the Republican Palace, on provision of water in West Kordufan State.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Water Resources , Electricity and Dams, Dr Tabita Butros and representatives of the concerned organs.

Dr Butros said in press statements, that the meeting discussed ways pf provision of drinking water and water for animals in West Kordufan State.

She added that the Vice-President gave directive for paying inspection visits to sites of wells in West Kordufan and stressed importance of charting an emergency plan and roadmap for provision of water in the State.