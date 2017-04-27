26 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting On Provision of Water in West Kordufan State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman chaired a meeting in the Republican Palace, on provision of water in West Kordufan State.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Water Resources , Electricity and Dams, Dr Tabita Butros and representatives of the concerned organs.

Dr Butros said in press statements, that the meeting discussed ways pf provision of drinking water and water for animals in West Kordufan State.

She added that the Vice-President gave directive for paying inspection visits to sites of wells in West Kordufan and stressed importance of charting an emergency plan and roadmap for provision of water in the State.

Sudan

Inside Sudan's House of Cards

Two years ago, in April 2015, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir - who assumed power in 1989 - once again won the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.