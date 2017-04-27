Somalia: Demonstrations Against Federal Government Due to Take Place in Hirshabelle State

Demonstrations against Federal Government of Somalia and in support of the Hirshabelle administration are set to take place in key towns in HirShabelle state.

The demonstrations are against the decision by the Federal Government of Somalia's aviations ministry to suspend planes carrying Khat from landing in Jowhar.

The Hirshabelle Minister for Information, Mahad Hassan Osman has told Jowhar.com that the demonstrations are aimed at showing the feeling of the people of Hirshabelle to support their government. He said the public in Hirshabelle are against their rights to be infringed upon.