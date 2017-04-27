26 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Arrives in Turkey for 5th State Visit

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Tuesday evening landed in Ankarra for a three day state visit by Reccip Tayyip Erdogan.

Farmaajo was accompanied by a high level delegation ahead of meetings wite Erdogan and other top government officials.

This is the fifth state visit by Farmaajo since he was elected president last February .

Top on the agenda in bilateral talks with Erdogan will be security and humanitarian assistance and trade.

Somalia is the highest recipient of aid from Turkey and the relation between the two countries has been on the rise since the latter led the world in 2011 in sending much needed hunanitarian assistance in the face of a famine.

"Turkey is a valuable ally and friend of Somalia. We look forward to strengthening our ties with Ankarra" Farmaajo said upon his arrival

