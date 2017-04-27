Nigeria: Protesters March for Zakzaky's Release

Hundreds of people yesterday marched in Abuja to protest the continued detention of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Zakzaky.

The protesters, under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians, demanded the arrest of the Director General of the State Security Services (SSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for their roles in the continued detention of Zakzaky and his wife.

The #FreeZakzakky protesters moved from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly gate, bearing placards with several inscriptions calling for Zakzaky's release.

The coordinators, Deji Adeyanju and John Danfulani, also asked the Senate to conduct an independent investigation into the events of December 14, 2015 in Gyallesu in Zaria, Kaduna State, which resulted in the death of 347 persons.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on December 2016 ordered the release of Zakzaky and his wife within 45 days and to provide a new accommodation for their family in the North.

The Federal Government however appealed the judgement claiming that Zakzaky's release was not in public interest and national security.