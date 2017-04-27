Zomba — Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced two men to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which is contrary to section 311 of the penal code.

Presenting facts of the case, Sergeant Mateyu Mbewa of Zomba police station told the court that on 24 January, 2017, the two suspects broke into the shop of Hastings Chaphulika and stole two grinders, three reinforcement metal bars measuring one metre each and a half packet of welding rods all valued at K50,000.00.

Out of all the items stolen, only the two grinders were recovered.

"The two suspects, Wayne Zack and Samuel Komiye entered the shop through a window and stole the items. On January 25 when the owner of the hardware went to Zomba flea market to buy a grinder, he saw two men from his area transacting business with some hardware owners and became suspicious.

"He went closer and recognized his grinder and the two were apprehended and after being quizzed they admitted to have stolen the item," explained Mbewa.

He said in mitigation the two asked the court to consider giving them lighter punishment claiming they are juveniles and that they have learnt a lesson from the day they were arrested because life in the cell was hard.

When passing judgment, senior resident magistrate, Wyson Nkhata said the offence is a serious one and was committed during the night, so they deserve to be imprisoned. He therefore sentenced the two, each to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

Wayne Zack 19, hails from Mbangalira Village while Samuel Komiya 18, comes from Chisapuli Village both in the area of T/A Malemia in the district.