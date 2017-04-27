26 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Cabinet - Allow Me to Rest

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Buhari.
By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari today stayed away from the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, asking his cabinet to allow him to rest.

The meeting, which lasted barely one hour and forty-five minutes, was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, later told State House correspondents that President Buhari asked that he be allowed to rest.

The minister said apart from choosing to be working from his official residence, President Buhari had also asked that all his files be taken to his house.

Mohammed added that the vice president would later visit Buhari at home later.

"We just concluded the Federal Executive Council meeting. I am sure you noticed that the president was not there. He was not there because he asked that he be allowed to rest and asked the vice president to preside.

"And he (President Buhari) will be working from home. He has asked all his files to be taken to him in the house. He will be working from home today," he stated.

Our correspondent reports that as of the time journalists were leaving the Council Chambers after the FEC meeting had started, the acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Habibat Lawan, occupied a a chair kept behind ministers' seats.

More on This

El-Rufai - It's Not Compulsory for Buhari to Preside At FEC Meeting

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday said it is not compulsory for President Muhammadu Buhari to preside… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.