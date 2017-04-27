Nigeria: Buhari Re-Nominates Rejected Ambassadorial Nominee

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday re-submitted the name of Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor from Imo State, who was rejected by the Senate for confirmation as ambassador.

Nsofor (82), a non career nominee was rejected on age ground by the Senate last month.

Buhari made the request in a letter dated 29th March, read by Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday.

The president replaced Ondo State nominee, Mr Jacob Igbekele Daodu, who was rejected by the Senate based on the report of the Department of State Services (DSS), with Joseph Olusola Iji.

Suleiman Zarma Hassan (Gombe), who has been nominated for ministerial position, was replaced with retired Commodore Yusuf Jonga Hinna.

Buhari appealed to senators to consider the nominees, saying " It is my hope that this will receive the usual kind expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria".

Meanwhile, President Buhari has submitted the names of Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), Professor Justitia Nnabuko (South East), Professor Mike Obadan (South South), Dr Abdu Abubakar (North West) and Adeola Adetunji for confirmation as non-executive directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).