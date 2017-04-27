26 April 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Online Applications for Gauteng Schools Open 2 May

Pretoria — The Gauteng Department of Education has announced the admission period when parents must start with online applications for the 2018 academic year.

The online registration process will be opened from 2 May and will close on 12 June.

The online system will only be available for pupils applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8. Parents can apply for pupils applying for Grades 2 to 6 or Grades 9 to 11 at their nearest school.

Head of Department Edward Mosuwe said in a notice that all learners applying for admission for 2018 must be placed by October 20 this year.

"From May 2, parents must apply online at schools, district offices, teacher centres or other identified sites for leaner admission to school for 2018.

"Upon successful submission of the application form online, the parents shall be provided with a waiting list number in writing, in terms of Regulation 5(3) and Regulation 5(5)," he said.

For families and parents who don't have access to the internet, the department has opened at least 65 admission centres across the province.

Additionally, there will be a video tutorial that users can download for assistance with the online system.

The system will also allow users to choose their preferred language.

The department has urged parents to prepare the necessary documents required by the school as soon as possible.

Supporting documents include an ID or passport, immunisation card, birth certificate and recent school reports.

