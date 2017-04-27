27 April 2017

Nigeria: 74-Year-Old Denies Impregnating Teenager, Claims Weak Erection

By Abel Ejikeme

A 74-year-old man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl (names withheld) denied the claims but admitted he "had fun" with her, a prosecution witness, Femi Adesumo, told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court.

Testifying before the court on Wednesday, Mr. Adesumo said the defendant, Opeyemi Adepoju, admitted being with the girl in his house at the Oworonsoki area but denied having a sexual relationship.

"The case of defilement was reported to the office on the 25th of January, 2014, around 11:30hours." Mr. Adesumo, a police officer, said.

"In the statement made by Adepoju, he said that he do have fun with the girl two to three times, thereby, having canal knowledge of the girl. She sells smoked fish and brings them for sale at the house."

Mr. Adesumo said when the girl was taken to the General Hospital in Ikeja for medical checks, it was discovered that she was pregnant.

"After the statement of Adepoju have been taken, he denied having carnal knowledge of the girl claiming he had weak erection and that he doubts if the girl was pregnant or was even a virgin."

While the Nigeria Police Force, Oworoshonki Division, where Mr. Adesumo served at the time said it took steps to ascertain whether the 13-year-old was raped, it did not attempt to confirm Mr. Adepoju's weak erection claims.

The trial judge, Sedoten Ogunsanya, adjourned the case to June 8 for continuation of trial.

