Nigeria: Buhari Resubmits Rejected Octogenarian for Envoy Job

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday re-submitted the nomination of 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere, Nsofor who was earlier rejected by the Senate.

Nsofor, a non-career ambassador was rejected based on the report of its Committee on Foreign Affairs headed by Senator Monsurat Sunmonu noted that the man looked frail and tired and his responses to the issues raised were either not answered or devoid of details and mostly satirical.

Buhari in a letter dated 29th March, received on April 11, was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki during yesterday's plenary.In the letter, the president replaced Ondo State nominee, Mr. Jacob Igbekele Daodu who was rejected by the Senate based on the report of the Department of State Services (DSS), with Joseph Olusola Iji and Suleiman Zarma Hassan (Gombe) who has been nominated for ministerial slot with retired Commodore Yusuf Jonga Hinna.

Buhari appealed to the senators to expediously consider the nominees. The president also submitted the names of Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), Professor Justitia Nnabuko (South East), Professor Mike Obadan (South South), Dr. Abdu Abubakar (North West) and Adeola Adetunji for confirmation as non-executive directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).