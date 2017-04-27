Pretoria — As the nation prepares to observe Freedom Day on Thursday, Brand South Africa has urged South Africans to respect, preserve and be responsible for their freedom.

South Africa commemorates Freedom Day on Thursday, 27 April, a day honoured and remembered for the historic occasion that took place in 1994, when South Africa achieved its first non-racial democratic elections. It is a day which officially marked the end of apartheid and the start of a new democratic era, led by Nelson Mandela, paving the way for the birth of a new Constitution.

"For that, the country is admired for its remarkable history and accomplishments, in particular, obtaining its freedom and for its human rights.

"The country has faced positive as well as negative challenges post-1994, however, these challenges faced by our young democracy need not disintegrate the sacrifices made by of our heroes.

"Brand South Africa calls on all South Africans to join in celebrating Freedom Day responsibly across the country and the continent," Brand SA said on Wednesday.

Brand SA is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country's brand reputation to improve its global competitiveness. It also seeks to build pride and patriotism among South Africans to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

The agency said South Africans need to preserve the hard earned freedom, despite the current challenges.

"Let us remember that the price of freedom was never cheap. It is of vital importance that the youth of today take charge of their future and opportunities to lead towards finding ways of working together to resolve the societal issues that we currently face and to build a better tomorrow," said Brand South Africa CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Brand South Africa will partner with Freedom Park to celebrate 23 years of freedom in South Africa. Freedom Park is a cultural institution which houses a museum and memorial dedicated to chronicling and honouring the many who contributed to South Africa's liberation.

The museum aims to preserve and narrate the story of the African continent, specifically South Africa, from the dawn of humanity, through pre-colonial, colonial and apartheid history and heritage, to the post-apartheid nation of today.

President Jacob Zuma will lead the national celebration in Manguzi, Umhlabuyalingana Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.