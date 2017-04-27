Tanzania: Simbu Raring to Beat Kenyan Ego

Photo: Daily News

Tanzania's long distance runner, Alphonce Simbu.

Tanzanian marathoner, Alphonce Simbu, is in a tough mission to end the dominion of Kenyan runners in long distance races as 100 days remain before IAAF World Athletics Championship guns off in London.

Simbu who arrived in Arusha after pocketing 10,000 US dollars (about 20m/-) in London, said Kenyan runners have dealt a blow to his medal-hunt campaign, therefore, he was seeking a formula to to end their long reign at the world class events.

With over 1 million already sold ahead of August events, 2017 IAAF World Athletics Champions has already drawn top runners from 92 countries. Kenyan runners have denied him medals in both Olympic Games of Rio de Janeiro and in the recently held London marathon.

"They have caused a big setback to medal-hunt campaign, I think it is now a time to blow that away," he said. Kenyan runners won both men and women's categories of this year's London Marathon Daniel Wanjiru who won the men's event, clocked 2 hours, 05 minutes and 48 seconds beating famous Ethiopian runner, Kenenisa Bekele. Kenyan Mary Keitany was the winner of the women's race after clocking 2 hours, 17 minutes and 01 second.

Simbu said upon arrival in Arusha on Tuesday, that he would fight singlehandedly to accomplish his tough mission in London by making sure no Kenyan or Ethiopian finishes ahead of him. "I managed to beat them in Mumbai Marathon, therefore, it is very possible to outshine them again in London," he said.

The Arusha-born Simbu said he has decided to plot his big opponents right from their home base in Kenyan Rift valley, the training ground of the most medalists. Most preferable camp is Eldoret-based Kipchoge Keino Academy where athletes from various parts of the world usually train with Kenya-based runners.

Additionally, Simbu's sponsors, The Multi-Choice Tanzania (DSTV) though its Public Relations Manager, Johnson Mshana, said they hope to see Simbu taking the National Anthem abroad and most likely in the coming IAA World Championships of London.

"Multi-Choice Tanzania is proud to support Simbu and we intend to heavily invest in other young people as far as athletics are concerned," said Mshana, adding that the DSTV channels that aired the London Marathon received high ratings, which goes to show how productive the runner was.

Simbu will once more try his muscle at the London event in August and according to the organisers in UK, that is going to be the first time the IAAF World Championships gets to stage two marathons back-to-back on the same day. The Men's Marathon sets off in the morning while the Women's Marathon will run in the afternoon on the same day.

After the races, the medallists will receive their gongs in front of the Tower of London, where a stage and supporter zone will be in place to make the most of the atmosphere. Tanzania long distance runner Alphonce Simbu, who finished fifth in London Marathon last Saturday, is expected to visit the National Assembly here today.

Simbu will visit the House at the invitation of the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe.

Simbu will be accompanied by officials from DStv, who are the runner's official sponsors and officials from the National Service, JKT. According to a statement issued yesterday by the Multi- Choice Tanzania Public Relations Manager, Johnson Mshana, the runner will also have a meeting with minister Mwakyembe.

After finishing fith at 2016 Rio Olympics and snatching a gold medal at the 2017 Mumbai Marathon, Simbu managed to put up yet another stunning performance to finish in lucrative London Marathon. Simbu, who clocked 2.09.10 in the closely-contested race, was awarded $10,000 (about 30m/-).

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru recorded the greatest victory of his career as he fended off Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele to win the race.