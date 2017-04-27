27 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Has Wrist Chopped Off in Fight With Husband of His Lover

A 40-year-old man from Nyajena communal lands had his left wrist chopped off by a man who accused him of bedding his wife, a local court heard Monday.

Nyambirai Makazi pleaded not guilty to assault charges when he appeared before a Masvingo magistrate Purity Gumbo facing assault charges.

He was remanded in custody to 4 May for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Fedilis Nyamukondiwa told that on 18 April this year Julius Chaka, 40, was coming from Nyamande business centre around midnight when he met his attacker on a foot path.

The court heard that Makazi who was armed with a machete started accusing Chaka of having an affair with his wife.

An altercation ensured between the two, resulting in Makazi striking his rival with a machete and his left-hand wrist was cut off.

After the assault, Makazi fled the scene while Chaka rushed home where he has ferried to Nyajena clinic and a police report was made leading to the arrest of Makazi.

A medical report was produced in court as evidence.

