Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud - Consultations Completed to Announce National Accord Government Next Week

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, announced that the consultations pertinent to formation of the national accord government have been completed, indicating that the government formation would be announced next week.

At a press conference he held Wednesday noon at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall, Engineer Hamid said that the new government's formation will not include leadership of the National Assembly (Parliament) and the Walis (governors) of the states.

He said that the new government will retain the number of 31 ministries and eight ministries in the states.

He attributed the delay in announcing the new government to the existing hope that all the national forces will be represented in the government.

He indicated that Mubarak Al-Fadil has declared his support to the National Dialogue Document despite his affirmation that he will not join the coming government.

On resumption of the negotiations with the People's Movement - North Sector, the Assistant of the President of the Republic said that the government will negotiate with those who are accepted by the People's Movement leadership whether Arman or others.

He ridiculed the call of some forces for continuity of the sanctions that were imposed on Sudan, describing this call as shameful because in fact it is invitation for continuity of the Sudanese people's suffering.