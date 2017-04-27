Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Invitation to Participate in Doha Forum

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received a written message from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, inviting him to participate in the Seventh Forum of Doha, scheduled during May 14 - 15, 2017.

The message was handed over to President Al-Bashir at the Guest House by the Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan, Rashid bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Nuaimi.

President Al-Bashir has thanked the Emir of Qatar for the invitation, appreciating progress of the Sudanese - Qatari relations.

In a statement to SUNA, the Qatari Ambassador said that the forum will discuss the issues of development, security and stability at the regional and international levels, with concentration on the refugees' issue.