Sudan: CIPF Secretary General Meets Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Council for International People Friendship (CIPF), Engineer, Abdulmoneim Al-Sunni met, Wednesday, at his office, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan in the presence of the Executive For Neighboring Countries.

The meeting discussed means for strengthening relations between the people of the two countries.

The Ethiopian Ambassador, during the meeting, expressed appreciation to the recent CIPF delegation visit to the Ethiopian Province of Tigre, expressing hope that the visits will continue to support relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.