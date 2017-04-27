Sudan: Hassabo Meets Minister of Human Resources Development

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, the Minister of Human Resources Development and Chairman of the National Committee for Development of Jazeera Aba Area, Dr Al-Sadiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi.

Dr Al-Mahdi said in press statements that the meeting discussed ways of completing membership of the Committee formed by decision issued by President of the Republic during activities if the School Tournament recently held in the White Nile State.

He added that the Vice-President pays great attention to the area for

historic and social considerations. Assuring importance of providing the area with basic services and infrastructures.