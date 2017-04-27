27 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gudyanga Ordered Unbudgeted Payments, Court Heard

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga ordered several unbudgeted payments from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), which he later disguised as dividends, the court heard yesterday.

Prof Gudyanga, who was a lone board member at MMCZ, was in court answering questions during cross-examination in the trial of the company's acting general manager Richard Chingodza (41) and acting deputy general manager (finance and administration) Hannan Tongai Chitate (35).

Chingodza and Chitate are accused of swindling MMCZ of $625 226, 88 after awarding themselves unapproved allowances.

During cross-examination by Chingodza's lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa, Prof Gudyanga was asked why he ordered that the company donate $60 000 to Kutama College's centenary celebrations.

"Did you ask MMCZ if they afforded to pay such an amount," asked Mr Marwa.

In response, Prof Gudyanga said if the company could not afford the donation, management would have said so.

"A letter to you has indicated that the company did not have the money and it is explaining the delay," inquired Mr Marwa.

"The request was illegal and it cannot be supported by the Company Act or any Government statute governing public funds."

In response, Prof Gudyanga said the request was not unique.

"It is part of the company's corporate social responsibility," he said.

But Mr Marwa said MMCZ was a public corporation and a creature of procedures and questioned the basis upon which Prof Gudyanga made the order for the donation to be made.

"You were a headmaster at Kutama?" asked Mr Marwa.

Mr Marwa then took Prof Gudyanga to task over a September 8, 2015 payment of $517 000 to Pedstock Investment.

"That matter involves classified activities involving stoppage of linkages in the mineral sector," Prof Gudyanga explained.

"I am surprised that Chingodza, who is aware of the nature of the issue, decided to bring it to court."

Mr Marwa asked Prof Gudyanga to elaborate on the nature of the payment and he said it was a special payment for the Mineral and Border Control Unit.

He later refused to comment any further.

Mr Marwa then asked him to confirm whether or not two payments of $500 000 and $375 000 were made to the same company in two months, to which Prof Gudyanga said it was correct.

He also quizzed Prof Gudyanga on an October 23, 2016 payment to a Government department which was disguised as dividends.

The trial continues today.

Zimbabwe

MP Mliswa Attacks Mugabe for Protecting 'Corrupt' Minister Chombo

NORTON member of parliament Temba Mliswa has accused President Robert Mugabe of protecting the "corrupt" Home Affairs… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.