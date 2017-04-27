Zimbabwe is crafting a national diaspora website, aimed at facilitating the engagement and participation of citizens living out of the country in national development, the Ministry of Macro Economic Planning and Investment Promotion has said.

In a statement, the ministry said the website was part of operationalising the diaspora policy.

"The purpose of the website is to promote diaspora engagement and participation of the Zimbabwean diaspora in national development. Among others, the website will showcase the opportunities in different sectors of the economy," it said.

Cabinet last year approved the Zimbabwe National Diaspora Policy (ZNDP) that seeks to harness the social and intellectual capital of people living outside the country for national development.

The Ministry said the website would be filled with relevant information on the opportunities in the country that the Zimbabwean diaspora may want to take up.

"This applies to opportunities in both the public and private sectors. Money transfer agencies, operators in the tourism sector and financial services sector are particularly encouraged to advertise on this website," it said.

"The ministry also cordially invites Zimbabwean diaspora associations which are willing to participate in national development to send through their profiles so that they may also be showcased on the website," it added.

The national diaspora policy is also expected to coordinate engagement between government and Zimbabweans in the diaspora, with a view to encourage beneficial mutual relations to drive economic development.

Statistics suggest that Zimbabweans living outside the country, have emigrated mainly to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2014, diaspora remittances surged to $837,4 million from $794 in 2013, with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe saying the flows as having helped improve the country's external financial position.

New Ziana