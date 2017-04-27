26 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: My Husband Is Still Detained

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Kadijatou Gibba Nyassi, wife of a detained commercial van driver, yesterday told Foroyaa that her husband, Bunja Nyassi, is still held in detention.

"I am calling on the new government to release my husband as he has been detained for more than 72 hour," she said.

Mrs.Gibba Nyassi indicated that the Military police have allowed them to be visiting him or bringing food and clothes for him at the said Yundum Barracks. Foroyaa has also learned that Bunja's commercial 'gele-gele' has been seized and is presently parked at the Barracks.

It was earlier reported that Mr Nyassi was booked again and this time around is held at the Yundum Barracks on Monday, 6 March, 2017 around 8pm.

Aja Nyassi, daughter of Bunja said her father's arrest came at a time when he steps out to go and pray (Isha). While on his way, she said Bunja was then picked up by Military Police who took him away.

Asked if they know the reason behind his arrest or whether he has been taken to court, she replied in the negative saying that they do not know what led to his arrest.

The resident of Bakoteh was earlier arrested by two men in plain clothes on February 2, around 11am and was briefly held at the Bakoteh Police Station before being transported to the police headquarters in Banjul, where he was detained for 6 days without any court trial.

Lamin Nyassi, the son of Bunja stated that his father was finally freed on 7 February but was asked to be reporting at the police headquarters. He however said that the 'gele gele' vehicle that was seized by the police has been returned.

Gambia

President Koroma Hosts Gambian Counterpart Adama Barrow

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrived in Freetown last evening for a two-day working visit from Wednesday 26 April to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.