Gambia: YCFAC Holds Health Fair

Youth-led organization dubbed Your Change for a Change (YCFAC) in collaboration with its partners on Saturday held- a day long health fair at the youth monument at Westfield.

The theme of the health fair is 'People Helping People'.

The goal of the health fair is to represent the combined effort of medical science (medical researchers and students), the traditional medicine, government and Non-Government agencies and etc , cooperating in making the World Health Organisation goal "Health for All" a reality in the Gambia.

Speaking at the event, the country director, YCFAC, Dr Momodou Bella Jallow said "health fair is a concept pioneered by YCFAC in the Gambia and the first of its kind was conducted at Alliance Franco in 2012. Since then health fair remains a major component of YCFaC's work plan."

"The organization has conducted more than four health fairs excluding the community base mini health fairs (Tallinding Buffer Zone in 2015, and Basse in 2016, Kalagi and Soma) blood drives which has accorded us a great deal of experience in organizing such activities in the community."

This year's theme is 'People Helping People'. For all the past years of giving back to communities and touching lives every step of the way, we have learned that only people can be the solution to people's problem.

Last year, with the support from The Girl Generation YCFaC has been at the forefront in the fight to end FGM in a generation by staging two intergenerational FGM 'Bantaba" in Kafuta and Jara Soma.

MusuBakotoSawo, the program officer of TGG said TGG is a global campaign that seeks to fight and end FGM in a generation.

"We give support to grassroots organization throughout the TGG grant FGM; we will continue to support grassroots organization and individuals in the fight against FGM."

She added: "FGM is everyone's problem and ending it requires dialogue and participation of the community".

Bintou Ceesay, Co-founder, YCFaC said 'your change for a change' was born to give back to the community

'Your Change for a Change' (YCFaC) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded on the 6 day of April 2011 by a group of young individuals who were motivated to give back to their community, and the world at large.