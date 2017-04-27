Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Senator Shuvai Mahofa has challenged Government to allow the province to engage wildlife conservancies in the Lowveld to help in raising of $4 million for the construction of a bridge at Chilonga.

The request comes as more than five people are dying every year while trying to cross the low-lying Chilonga Bridge, which is easily covered by floods. Sen Mahofa said the help from wildlife conservancies would complement efforts by Chiredzi Rural District Council to repair bridges swept away by Cyclone Eline in 2000.

She was speaking at a recent function where the Chiredzi Rural District Council unveiled its newly acquired equipment for road maintenance. Sen Mahofa said the province was requesting President Mugabe to allow them to collect revenue from wildlife sanctuaries in Chiredzi and channel it towards the rehabilitation of bridges in the district.

"We have so many wildlife conservancies which are making millions of dollars from their operations here in Chiredzi," she said. "It is our humble appeal that Government must clear us to push them towards availing funds to Chiredzi Rural District Council so that it constructs Chilonga and Chipinda bridges which were destroyed by Cyclone Eline."

Chiredzi South legislator Retired Brigadier-General Kalisto Gwanetsa said although feasibility studies were carried out in 2014, the actual construction was still to start due to Government's pressing budgetary constraints.

"The situation faced by villagers from my constituency every rain season is very sad," he said. "Lives continue to be lost as villagers try to cross the flooded Runde River using makeshift boats.

"We are waiting for the bridge and we will continue to make noise until we get attention. This bridge bears some economic significance as it links Chiredzi to Sango Border Post.

"We have small grain farmers who would like to take their grain to Nandi GMB and it's difficult as the bridge has been overflowing since January."